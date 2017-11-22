Quinnipiac women’s basketball hangs Sweet 16 banner, downs Northern Colorado

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–On the same day they hung the 2017 Sweet 16 banner, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team fought off a 16-point second quarter deficit to defeat Northern Colorado, 60-49, in the Bobcats‘ home opener.

A balanced attack for the Bobcats saw three players hit double figures in scoring as Quinnipiac’s first win of the season comes against a Bear squad that came in receiving votes in both major national Top 25 polls.

Related Content: Quinnipiac women’s basketball to unveil ‘Sweet 16’ banner

Vanessa Udoji led the Bobcats with 14 points while Paula Strautmane added 13 and Jen Fay posted her third career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Another great mid-major program awaits for the Bobcats as reigning Atlantic 10 Champion Dayton comes to the TD Bank Sports Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.