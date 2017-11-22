I-95 south in Branford reopens after tractor trailer accident

By Published: Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Interstate-95 southbound in Branford was closed between exits 55 and 54 because of a tractor trailer accident, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The DOT said that the tractor trailer struck two vehicles. The accident was reported around 10:00 p.m. and traffic was slowly moving again by 11:00 p.m.

Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map

There is no word on how long delays will continue. The DOT tweeted out the following Wednesday night:

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s