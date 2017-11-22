I-95 south in Branford reopens after tractor trailer accident

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Interstate-95 southbound in Branford was closed between exits 55 and 54 because of a tractor trailer accident, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The DOT said that the tractor trailer struck two vehicles. The accident was reported around 10:00 p.m. and traffic was slowly moving again by 11:00 p.m.

There is no word on how long delays will continue. The DOT tweeted out the following Wednesday night:

Updated: Tractor Trailer Accident – BRANFORD #I95 South 0.29 miles beyond Exit 55 (US 1 (E MAIN ST)) at 11/22/2017 10:35:56 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 23, 2017

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.