Senator Blumenthal slams Uber over hack

WTNH.com staff Published:
Senator Richard Blumenthal. (FILE- WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Uber has admitted to covering up a year-old hacking attack.

The hack stole the personal information of more than 57 million customers and drivers.

The ride-hailing company’s new CEO criticized Uber’s handling of the data theft, and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal called the breech outrageous because the company covered it up.

“I’m going to be seeking a full hearing by the Commerce Committee as well as stringent penalties against the company and possible prosecution against the executives who engaged in this cover-up and payoff,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Along with customer information, the hack also took the names, email addresses and phone numbers of 600,000 Uber drivers.

