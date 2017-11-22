Stamford mother facing deportation granted a stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After her stay of deportation was denied Monday, a Stamford mother learned Wednesday afternoon that she has a received a stay of deportation order from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the Hartford Courant, Miriam Martinez-Lemus obtained a stay of deportation order just after 2:00 p.m.Wednesday afternoon.

Related Content: Stay denied for Stamford mother facing deportation

ICE officials granted the stay to allow time for her attorney, Glenn Formica, to file a motion in her case.

Related Content: Guatemalan mother of 2 set to turn self in prior to deportation

As a result of that motion, Martinez-Lemus avoids any immediate orders for her to return to her native Guatemala while the appeal is heard.