State agencies urged to use Connecticut airports for travel

By Published:
Bradley Airport. (WTNH/ Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state agency heads are being told to make sure their employees use Bradley International Airport and the state’s other public airports for any air travel while on official state business.

Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Melody Currey recently informed top state officials that Democratic Gov. Dannel P Malloy and the state’s Office of Policy and Management are directing that state-based public airports be used, provided they’re more cost-effective.

Currey says it’s critical for state government to support Connecticut’s airports and their services “to the greatest extent possible” to ensure Aer Lingus service and all other nonstop routes at Bradley are successful.

Alisa Sisic, the public information officer for the Connecticut Airport Authority, says her 6-year-old, quasi-public agency doesn’t know how often state employees have been using other airports.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s