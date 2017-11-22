Stretch Your Dollar: Best time to buy certain items this holiday weekend

(WTNH)– The countdown is on to Black Friday. Now comes the challenge to figure out when is the best time to buy certain items. We’re stretching your dollar with a helpful guide.

On Wednesday night, more than 164 million Americans are gearing up to shop this holiday weekend and timing is everything.

“Absolutely, this season you have pay attention to when things go on sale,” said an expert.

Adobe Digital Insights were crunching the numbers and found before Thanksgiving you’ll find the deepest discounts on holiday decor. At Target, it’s now up to 40 percent off Christmas trees!

On Thanksgiving day, there’s some of the best deals on video games, computers and sporting goods.

And if its tablets and TVs you’re after? Black Friday might be your best bet. Walmart is already slashing $200 of this 55 inch Samsung 4k TV.

Shopping for toys? Hold out for Cyber Monday and you’re likely to find some of the lowest prices of the season.