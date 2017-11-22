Suspect sought in Canterbury bank robbery

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for the man who they say robbed a Canterbury bank late Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the Savings Institute Bank located at 180 Route 14 around 12 noon after it was reported a man had robbed the bank. Witnesses say the man had displayed a weapon during the robbery.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man standing approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans and a navy colored jacket with a hood.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call police at 860-779-4900. Information can also be sent via text message by texting TIP711 to 274637. All calls and texts are confidential.