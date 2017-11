Related Coverage Thanksgiving travel underway as millions take to the skies

(WTNH) — A new report says Thanksgiving dinner is a little cheaper this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the average price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is currently at a five-year low.

The report says, for a group of 10, dinner will cost around $49 this, which equates to just under $5 per person.

The big reason for this lower cost than usual is a drop in turkey prices.