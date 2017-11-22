Thanksgiving travel underway as millions take to the skies

By Published:
Travelers kept checking the Departures board at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Holiday travel is at all-time high across the nation. Millions are expected to take to the roads and skies.

The great getaway for Thanksgiving is officially underway. 28.5 million Americans are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving holiday. That number is actually up 3% from last year. So if you are flying you’re going to have quite a bit of company.

As of right now, Bradley Airport everything is moving smoothly. The lines at the ticket counter are moving pretty quickly. The arrival and departure board is lit up in green. There is a line though going through security which is to be expected.

Bradley Airport is recommending that if you are flying within the United States you get here 90 minutes prior to your flight. That’s most likely more than enough time but you definitely want to air on the safe side.

Keep in mind that Wednesday and over the last few days a number of people have been traveling and the vast majority of them are going to be coming back on Sunday, which is also expected to be another busy travel day. If not worse.

Of course there are also a number of people who will be traveling by train and car. In terms of driving, it’s recommended that you leave in the early morning or later at night to avoid all the traffic.

But again everything here at Bradley is off to a smooth start. And the hope for countless travelers is that it will stay that way through the rest of the day.

