Two dead in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people died when their car crashed on Wolcott Street in Waterbury. It happened around midnight at the intersection with Dallas Avenue.

The car first hit a utility pole with enough force to snap it in half. The car then hit a house, causing concerns of a gas leak. Two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed the bodies around 5:30 a.m.

Wolcott St. is still closed in both directions for several blocks around the crash scene. There is no word of any injuries other than the two victims in the car.

Once police conclude their investigation and accident reconstruction, utility crews will then start repairing damage to the lines and replacing the pole. Expect delays in the area through the morning rush hour.

