Two injured turkeys rescued from Arkansas’ “Turkey Drop”

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Two injured turkeys are being adopted this Thanksgiving holiday. ‘John’ and ‘Ringo’ were rescued after they were found injured and bleeding on the pavement.

They were thrown from the roof of a two-story building during the “Turkey Drop,” a festival in Arkansas that involves dropping turkeys from planes and buildings.

The turkeys were treated at a farm sanctuary shelter in New York, and when Southport resident Joan Poster heard what happened, she offered to adopt them.

“The timing for thanksgiving is great, we’ll cook them bread crumbs, squash and come and feed them all,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Ringo and John were among four turkeys rescued. The other two are still recovering from their injuries.

