Walgreens taking measures to reduce pharmacy robberies

(WTNH)–Walgreens is taking measures to reduce pharmacy robberies. The company has installed time-delayed safes in its pharmacies across several states.

These safes are not used to store money, but protect the drugs that thieves often target from pharmacies.

Walgreens says criminals are less likely to rob a pharmacy when they know they will have to wait for a safe to open. The company hopes the new measures will reduce incidences of robberies across all of its locations and keep customers safe.

