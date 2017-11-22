Your eating habits could be keeping you from getting a good night sleep

(WBRE) – We can all be guilty of it.

“Just a quick snack just before bed.”

But Geisinger’s Medical Director for sleep medicine, Dr. Michael Marino says, not so fast.

“Prior to bedtime I prefer someone have nothing to eat within two hours. And the reason for that is, one of the things that can cause a sleep disturbance would be reflux…heartburn. It takes about 45 minutes to an hour for food to clear through the stomach.”

But eating right is something you should be thinking about all day long if you want a better night’s sleep.

It’s all about brain chemistry.

“The foods that you should eat, complex carbohydrates are wonderful with it. Avoiding some of the higher sugar, some of the simple carbohydrate foods as that can sometimes suppress Seratonin and make it harder to fall asleep at night.”

And when it comes to drinking that last glass of water for the night, it’s actually better for sleep to go to be a little thirsty.

“It’s very common for a man to have to get up one or twice during the course of the night to use the bathroom. So try to avoid anything to drink within an hour or two before bedtime.”

So if you just need to have that late night snack, here are a couple of tips from “Daily Burn.”

Consider hummus and veggies — the chickpeas in hummus have vitamin B-6 which helps produce melatonin.

Cereal and milk — but skip the sugary cereals that keep you awake. Go instead with whole grains. The milk has tryptophan, which helps put you to sleep.

Also, applesauce with cinnamon and raisins. These naturally sweet foods reduce the neuro-transmitter that trigger the brain to wake you up.