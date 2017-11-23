Astronauts enjoy Thanksgiving in space

(WTNH) — Many of us are fortunate enough to be home for Thanksgiving.

But some of us have to work, like NASA astronauts up in space.

NASA has astronauts living and working on the International Space Station.

“We’ll appreciate the next Thanksgiving that much more, having missed this one,” said astronaut Randy Bresnick. “And our hearts and prayers go out to those that are serving our country, not at home this Thanksgiving, and that they are able to make it special where they are just like we’re going to.

Despite throwing some fixings together up there in space, the astronauts say they do miss their families’ home cooking.