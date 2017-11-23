Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which one generates more money?

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. Walmart hopes to tempt shoppers with online deals before Black Friday. It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WTNH) — Retailers may be hoping for big sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but Cyber Monday may be even bigger this year.

Adobe Analytics is forecasting this coming Monday as the largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

Americans are expected to spend $6.6 billion. That’s compared to just $5 billion online on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday began in 2005.

