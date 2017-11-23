Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which one generates more money?

(WTNH) — Retailers may be hoping for big sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but Cyber Monday may be even bigger this year.

Adobe Analytics is forecasting this coming Monday as the largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

Americans are expected to spend $6.6 billion. That’s compared to just $5 billion online on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday began in 2005.

