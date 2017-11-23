Connecticut lawmakers send out Thanksgiving messages

Related Coverage Shoppers to hit the stores Thanksgiving night

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s lawmakers sent out some Thanksgiving messages on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman kept it simple, tweeting out, “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Happy Thanksgiving! — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) November 23, 2017

Senator Richard Blumenthal also sent out warm wishes for the holiday.

From our family to yours, Happy #Thanksgiving! Wishing you a wonderful holiday surrounded by family and friends. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 23, 2017

Senator Chris Murphy shared some photos on Twitter, thanking the volunteers at New Haven’s Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen which delivered hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving.

Thanks to all the volunteers at New Haven’s Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen for delivering hundreds of meals today. We were happy to help! pic.twitter.com/mCuniBwaWY — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 23, 2017

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reminded people of the “Opt Outside” campaign that encourages people to spend time outside during the holidays.

Something to keep in mind is that there’s no parking fees at any state parks in Connecticut on Friday, so get outside and enjoy the day!