Connecticut lawmakers send out Thanksgiving messages

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s lawmakers sent out some Thanksgiving messages on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman kept it simple, tweeting out, “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Senator Richard Blumenthal also sent out warm wishes for the holiday.

Senator Chris Murphy shared some photos on Twitter, thanking the volunteers at New Haven’s Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen which delivered hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reminded people of the “Opt Outside” campaign that encourages people to spend time outside during the holidays.

Something to keep in mind is that there’s no parking fees at any state parks in Connecticut on Friday, so get outside and enjoy the day!

