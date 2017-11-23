Connecticut officials offer Thanksgiving safety tips

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are offering tips on how to avoid cooking fires and other dangers on this Thanksgiving holiday.

Department of Emergency Servivces and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro says there are roughly three times as many cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other day.

The department recommends keeping potential combustible items such as oven mitts and wooden utensils away from the stove top; inspecting electric pots, pans, mixers and knives for frayed cords and bad connections; always staying in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling food; checking pots and pans while cooking to ensure they don’t spill over, run dry or burn; and not using the stove if sleepy or intoxicated.

Officials are also discouraging the use of turkey fryers, which can cause severe burns and fires.

