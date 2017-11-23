Crews battle fire at multi-story Hamden home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Hamden on Thursday evening.
The fire is believed to have started at 138 Shepard Street around 5 p.m.
One multi-story home was involved in the blaze which firefighters now have under control.
On scene 132 Shepard Street operating at a #structurefire in #Hamden with @NewHavenFire now under control. pic.twitter.com/VnNw9nu1Ae
— Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) November 23, 2017
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
