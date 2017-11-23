Cruisin’ Connecticut – A colonial “Christmas in Clinton”

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to a historic home in Clinton to see how they celebrated the holidays in colonial times.

Welcome to the Adam Stanton House.

“The house itself was built in 1791 by Adam Stanton and his wife Elizabeth. They were very prosperous merchants who had moved down from Rhode Island in 1777.”

The original class from Yale in 1701 actually took their classes on this ground.

“So the first graduating classes were 1702 and 1703, which took place on this property. He actually had a store. It’s very unique in that everything in the store and in the house is still original to the Stanton family. The collection you see here is from the 1700s to the 1900s, and represents four generations of the Stanton family. “

Their focus coming up is a free holiday event called “Christmas in Clinton.”

“Educating the public on what happened in colonial times. Back then, Christmas was a big feast for everyone to get together with their families. They would have a hearty meal, and really just socialize. Not commercialized like we have today.”

Come on let’s go, get the horse and buggy!