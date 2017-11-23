Cruisin’ Connecticut – A colonial “Christmas in Clinton”

By Published:

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to a historic home in Clinton to see how they celebrated the holidays in colonial times.

Welcome to the Adam Stanton House.

“The house itself was built in 1791 by Adam Stanton and his wife Elizabeth. They were very prosperous merchants who had moved down from Rhode Island in 1777.”

The original class from Yale in 1701 actually took their classes on this ground.

“So the first graduating classes were 1702 and 1703, which took place on this property. He actually had a store. It’s very unique in that everything in the store and in the house is still original to the Stanton family. The collection you see here is from the 1700s to the 1900s, and represents four generations of the Stanton family. “

Their focus coming up is a free holiday event called  “Christmas in Clinton.”

“Educating the public on what happened in colonial times. Back then, Christmas was a big feast for everyone to get together with their families. They would have a hearty meal, and really just socialize. Not commercialized like we have today.”

Come on let’s go, get the horse and buggy!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s