Final preparations made for Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Final preparations are taking place for the Manchester Road Race. A lot of roads will be closed off Thursday morning.

It is the largest road race in the state and the third largest in New England.

Five time Olympian Bernard Lagat is running in the Manchester Road Race for the first time. Lagat is one of the most highly decorated track runners at age 42. He will be running alongside fellow Olympians Paul Chelimo and Hassan Mead.

Now to the female athletes. Olympic 10- thousand meter runner Molly Huddle, as well as British Olympians Eilish McColgan and Desi Linden will be running Thanksgiving morning.

And food trucks are there ready to serve up breakfast.

“We noticed that a lot of people were asking for food and there wasn’t too many people open. We said well we are off that day so let’s contribute and see if anyone wants to have breakfast before they go home and eat dinner,” said Steve Wojcik, Wojo’s Roadside.

Race proceeds are donated each year to Muscular Dystrophy research and about 18 other local charities.

The race starts at 10 a.m. and 15,000 runners will be there, along with 40,000 spectators.