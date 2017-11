MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Firefighters are on scene of a fire on Carpenter Avenue.

According to the Meriden Fire department, Firefighters are working to put out a fire at 146 Carpenter Avenue.

The fire is second alarm in a two and a half story dwelling. Carpenter Avenue is closed at this time.

There is no word yet on injuries and no other details were immediately available.

