Flynn legal team no longer discussing special counsel Russia probe with Trump lawyers

Michael Flynn
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. A lawyer for former national security adviser Flynn has told President Donald Trump's legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(ABC News) — Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have told President Trump’s legal team that they will no longer share information regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, ABC News has confirmed.

The New York Times first broke the news, calling it an indication that Flynn may be cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal.

Sources familiar with the discussions between Flynn’s legal team and the president’s attorneys tell ABC News there was never a formal, signed joint defense agreement between Flynn’s defense counsel and other targets of the Mueller probe.

However, the teams have at times engaged in privileged discussions.

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team confirmed the news to ABC, saying: “This is not entirely unexpected.”

“No one should draw the conclusion that this means anything about Gen. Flynn cooperating against the president,” Sekulow said.

