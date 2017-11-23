Hallmark Channel, Lifetime film Christmas movies in Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The holiday season is officially upon us and one tradition in many families is gathering around the TV to watch Christmas movies together.

We will show you some movies that were shot right here in Connecticut. Family Christmas movies make the season magical in many households and this year, you may notice scenes from your own backyard.

At least two movies were shot in Connecticut this year. “A Very Merry Toy Store” was filmed in New Britain and “Romance at Reindeer Lodge” in North Haven.

You’ll see actress Beth Broderick in both of them.

“Connecticut, it has its own sort of beauty to it and its own majesty. It’s a quiet place. It’s very peaceful. I really enjoy being here,” said Broderick.

We got to go behind the scenes of “Romance at Reindeer Lodge” which is filmed in a house on Ridge Road in North Haven. The house is for sale but the sellers were happy to loan it out to the production company and watch them transform it using Christmas magic.

“It’s exciting, the fact that you’re going to be able to recognize the house in the movie. They’re not changing anything other than the Christmas decorations, so it’s something we’re going to be able to cherish for a long time,” said Mark Parisi, North Haven.

We’re not exactly deep in winter here in Connecticut just yet so the production team had to bring a little creativity to block our fall leaves and they brought a little fake snow with them. Then again, that’s the magic of television.

“It’s kind of a fun challenge. You get to take a place and if you walk just tight enough that you can’t see off the edges, you can fool yourself you’re in a different season,” said Colin Theys, Director. .

“Romance at Reindeer Lodge” was mostly filmed in the home but you may recognize other locations.

“We are shooting at a town barn in Hamden, we’re at Tweed Airport, we’re here and then we’re at various small locations in Wallingford, North Haven and Hamden,” said Andrew Gernhard, Producer.

Look for this movie on the Hallmark Channel December 17th.

“A Very Merry Toy Store” is on Sunday, the 26th on Lifetime.