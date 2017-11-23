Hamden PD: 3 arrested after using stolen credit cards from elderly man’s wallet

By Published:
Jennifer and Crystal Frazier (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Three people were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing an elderly man’s wallet in Hamden last month and using his credit cards.

Police say on October 2nd, officers met with a 71-year-old man after his wallet was stolen while he was shopping at a local supermarket. The wallet contained several credit cards.

Those credit cards were later used at numerous businesses in Hamden and New Haven. Police say the various purchases made on those stolen credit cards totaled $678.31.

After an extensive investigation, 40-year-old Crystal Frazier, 41-year-old Jennifer Frazier, and Christopher McDaniel were all taken into custody in West Haven.

McDaniel was taken to the Hartford Correctional Center where a warrant will be completed for his arrest.

Both Frazier women were taken to Hamden Police Headquarters where they were each charged with larceny and held on a $25,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s