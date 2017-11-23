Hamden PD: 3 arrested after using stolen credit cards from elderly man’s wallet

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Three people were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing an elderly man’s wallet in Hamden last month and using his credit cards.

Police say on October 2nd, officers met with a 71-year-old man after his wallet was stolen while he was shopping at a local supermarket. The wallet contained several credit cards.

Those credit cards were later used at numerous businesses in Hamden and New Haven. Police say the various purchases made on those stolen credit cards totaled $678.31.

After an extensive investigation, 40-year-old Crystal Frazier, 41-year-old Jennifer Frazier, and Christopher McDaniel were all taken into custody in West Haven.

McDaniel was taken to the Hartford Correctional Center where a warrant will be completed for his arrest.

Both Frazier women were taken to Hamden Police Headquarters where they were each charged with larceny and held on a $25,000 bond.