Hartford’s XL Center may go on the market soon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s XL Center may be put up for sale soon.

According to the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2zfdbDT), the XL Center could go for sale sooner than 2019 if the State Bond Commission approves $40 million for the aging sports and entertainment center in downtown Hartford.

The General Assembly approved the funding in October for repairs and the purchase as part of a two-year state budget.

However, lawmakers also included a provision that calls for seeking potential buyers by June 2019.

This will be discussed at a meeting next Wednesday.