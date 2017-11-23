Hartford’s XL Center may go on the market soon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s XL Center may be put up for sale soon.
According to the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2zfdbDT), the XL Center could go for sale sooner than 2019 if the State Bond Commission approves $40 million for the aging sports and entertainment center in downtown Hartford.
The General Assembly approved the funding in October for repairs and the purchase as part of a two-year state budget.
However, lawmakers also included a provision that calls for seeking potential buyers by June 2019.
This will be discussed at a meeting next Wednesday.