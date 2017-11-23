High speed chase involves kids and teens in stolen vehicle

(WTNH) — Police officers in Wisconsin chased a group of kids and teens in a stolen car last week.

Milwaukee police released dash-cam video of the incident. They say officers went after the suspects who are accused of stealing cars.

The chase hit high speeds as other drivers dodged out of the way.

It eventually ended with a rollover crash involving two other cars.

Police arrested all five people inside. They ranged in age from 17 to just 12-years-old.

It is not known what charges the juveniles will face.