Holiday event coming to North Haven Shopping Center

(WTNH) — North Haven’s First Selectman Michael Freda and the President of the North Haven Shopping Center Larry Lazaroff invite the community to join them for a holiday celebration.

For the past 30 years, the North Haven Shopping Center Merchants has teamed up with the town of North Haven to put together a free holiday event.

Communities from all over Connecticut come out for hay rides, music, candy canes and to see Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

Hundreds of people are expected to come out this year.

United Bank will be participating and sponsoring a free cannoli truck.

The excitement kicks off on November 25th at noon at the North Haven Shopping Center on Washington Avenue.