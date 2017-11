Related Coverage Connecticut officials offer Thanksgiving safety tips

(WTNH) — A holiday meal had a horrible outcome for dozens of people in Georgia.

More than 60 people became sick after eating a catered company dinner.

A pizza restaurant catered the event for Toyo Tire plant employees in Bartow County.

One employee who got sick said she had been diagnosed with salmonella.

Two people even had to be admitted into a local hospital.

The restaurant has voluntarily closed its doors to investigate.