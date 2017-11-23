Holiday shopping underway in Connecticut

Related Coverage Stretch Your Dollar: Tricks for saving even more on Black Friday

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Once the turkey was eaten, shoppers across the state and around the country headed out in hopes of finding some good deals.

To get inside this North Haven Best Buy, shoppers needed a special ticket that secured their place in line.

Best Buy employees handed out 500 tickets and more people funneled in beyond that number.

The first person in line told News 8 they got there at 8 a.m.

The big ticket item was a 50-inch TV. Shoppers could save $320 on that item and it went fast!

Despite standing in line for hours, some walked away disappointed.

There weren’t any free giveaways at this Best Buy, except for high fives.