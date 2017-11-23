Hundreds enjoy free Thanksgiving dinner at New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people enjoyed a free Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant right in The Elm City.

A hot turkey dinner with all of the fixings, three decades in the making.

Related Content: Connecticut lawmakers send out Thanksgiving messages

Hundreds packed Christopher Martin’s restaurant throughout Thursday afternoon for the annual Thanksgiving Day tradition.

“My partner Chris started it out. I cam a couple years later,” explained George Bridge. “It was up and running and I fell in love with it the first year I did it.”

Related Content: Middletown PD collects nearly 750 turkeys, $1,300 in donations

Along with some Christopher Martin’s uniformed staff, dozens of volunteers took time out of their days to serve their neighbors.

Close to 100 volunteers worked over two days to pull this off.

Leading up to the holiday, the fine dining eatery collected everything from canned goods to toiletries, blankets and jackets, sending people off with a full stomach and a care package.