Keeping fit over the holidays

(WTNH) — When the holiday season hits, our fitness routine tends to suffer.

But with the right focus, we can stay healthy and fit throughout the holidays.

Getting to the gym may be challenging when holiday obligations set in, but still, all is not lost.

“It’s not necessary to have a gym membership,” explained personal trainer Jessica DaSilva at GFit Gym. “It’s not necessary to have a personal trainer, but it’s necessary to move our bodies.”

HIIT training is a popular routine, with all kinds of exercises available online and on apps.

When it comes to watching your weight, Jessica says it comes down to counting calories. If you want to lose pounds, the number of calories in has to be less than the number of calories out.