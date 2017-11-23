Lagat, Chelimo in field for Manchester Road Race

Related Coverage Runners get ready for the Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Some 13,000 runners and walkers are expected to turn out for the 81st running of the Manchester Road Race.

The elite runners signed up for the Thursday morning race include five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat along with fellow Olympians Paul Chelimo and Hassan Mead.

Ben True of Hanover, New Hampshire, and Emily Sisson of Providence, Rhode Island, were the winners last year in the 4.75-mile race. True took the men’s title in 21 minutes, 30 seconds, and Sisson took the women’s title with a time of 24:06.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.