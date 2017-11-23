Lagat, Chelimo in field for Manchester Road Race

By Published:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Some 13,000 runners and walkers are expected to turn out for the 81st running of the Manchester Road Race.

The elite runners signed up for the Thursday morning race include five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat along with fellow Olympians Paul Chelimo and Hassan Mead.

Ben True of Hanover, New Hampshire, and Emily Sisson of Providence, Rhode Island, were the winners last year in the 4.75-mile race. True took the men’s title in 21 minutes, 30 seconds, and Sisson took the women’s title with a time of 24:06.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s