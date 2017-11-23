Lawmakers to decide whether more budget action needed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers will discuss whether they need to take action on the recently signed state budget.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says Democratic and Republican legislative leaders are scheduled to meet privately on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to the new, two-year $41.3 billion tax-and-spending agreement reached four months into the fiscal year.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides wants the General Assembly to reopen a special legislative session to stop Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy for reducing aid to cities and towns by $91 million to partly cover an $881.6 million gap lawmakers purposely built into the budget.

She and other lawmakers argue they didn’t intend for municipal aid to be reduced.

Meanwhile, new revenue estimates show this fiscal year is already $202.8 million in the red.

