Man seriously injured after being thrown off bridge in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Rescue crews pulled a man from the water after he was thrown off of a bridge in Shelton early Thursday.

Police say at around 1 a.m., Shelton Police and firefighters responded to the Derby Shelton Bridge on the report of a man in the water.

Upon arrival, officers located the 30-year-old Monroe submerged in the water. Police say an officer then swam out to the victim and pulled him to shore.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that an altercation had happened on the bridge before the victim was thrown off of it and into the water. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Police say they are aware of witnesses to the incident and ask that anyone who has information on the incident to contact them at (203) 924-1544.