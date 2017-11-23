Man seriously injured after being thrown off bridge in Shelton

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Report It)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Rescue crews pulled a man from the water after he was thrown off of a bridge in Shelton early Thursday.

Police say at around 1 a.m., Shelton Police and firefighters responded to the Derby Shelton Bridge on the report of a man in the water.

Upon arrival, officers located the 30-year-old Monroe submerged in the water. Police say an officer then swam out to the victim and pulled him to shore.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that an altercation had happened on the bridge before the victim was thrown off of it and into the water. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Police say they are aware of witnesses to the incident and ask that anyone who has information on the incident to contact them at (203) 924-1544.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s