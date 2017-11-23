Manchester Road Race brings in people from all over the world

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– People from all over the world come for Manchester road race. Tris Carta, the president of Manchester road race said, “It’s the best organize race I think in the United States. We have a great course. A challenging course it’s a downhill, it’s a loop. Most people can run it.” Carta said 40 thousand spectators cheered on the runners.

Val Payne added, “Just to see all the neighbors on the side of the road, With their music, with their beer and just cheering us on it is just a lot of fun.” Big names came out to run. Carta said, “We have some elite runners. Molly huddle the national champion she’s a 25 national champion.” The road race is a Thanksgiving tradition.

Payne added, “This is my first time at dressing like a turkey. With my friends but this is fifth time running.” Robin Generous said, “First you have to make sure you’re hydrated and you have plenty of food.” There were some new faces in the crowd. Ashley Rowe said, “This is my first time so I’m really excited. I’ve never done this much distance so normally I do a 5K distance so it’s a new experience for me but I’m excited to be here with all of us and I’m just happy to try something new.”

Runners said they come back every year because of the excitement. Generous added, “One thing that I love about a big event is the energy of the crowd and just part of something bigger, Surrounded by so many people is just a great feeling.”