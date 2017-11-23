Manchester Road Race brings in people from all over the world

By Published:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– People from all over the world come for Manchester road race. Tris Carta, the president of Manchester road race said, “It’s the best organize race I think in the United States. We have a great course. A challenging course it’s a downhill, it’s a loop. Most people can run it.” Carta said 40 thousand spectators cheered on the runners.

Val Payne added, “Just to see all the neighbors on the side of the road, With their music, with their beer and just cheering us on it is just a lot of fun.” Big names came out to run. Carta said, “We have some elite runners. Molly huddle the national champion she’s a 25 national champion.” The road race is a Thanksgiving tradition.

Payne added, “This is my first time at dressing like a turkey. With my friends but this is fifth time running.” Robin Generous said, “First you have to make sure you’re hydrated and you have plenty of food.” There were some new faces in the crowd. Ashley Rowe said, “This is my first time so I’m really excited. I’ve never done this much distance so normally I do a 5K distance so it’s a new experience for me but I’m excited to be here with all of us and I’m just happy to try something new.”

Runners said they come back every year because of the excitement. Generous added, “One thing that I love about a big event is the energy of the crowd and just part of something bigger, Surrounded by so many people is just a great feeling.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s