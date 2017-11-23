New Haven business provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local businesses and community groups are stepping up to feed the homeless and families in need.

Sandra’s Next Generation in New Haven opened its doors this Thanksgiving.

Related Content: Hundreds enjoy free Thanksgiving dinner at New Haven restaurant

The owner says she’s not turning away anyone who needs a meal.

“I’m not running out. We don’t want any families left behind in 2017,” stated restaurant owner Sandra Pittman. “It’s about being grateful. You may not be where you want to be financially. Just be grateful.”

Dozens of volunteers worked to prepare plates full of turkey, stuffing and dessert for families and nearby shelters.

Related Content: Middletown PD collects nearly 750 turkeys, $1,300 in donations

The restaurant hoped to feed one thousand people on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers also dropped off plates of food for senior citizens who couldn’t wait in line at the restaurant.