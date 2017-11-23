New Haven business provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local businesses and community groups are stepping up to feed the homeless and families in need.

Sandra’s Next Generation in New Haven opened its doors this Thanksgiving.

Related Content: Hundreds enjoy free Thanksgiving dinner at New Haven restaurant

The owner says she’s not turning away anyone who needs a meal.

“I’m not running out. We don’t want any families left behind in 2017,” stated restaurant owner Sandra Pittman. “It’s about being grateful. You may not be where you want to be financially. Just be grateful.”

Dozens of volunteers worked to prepare plates full of turkey, stuffing and dessert for families and nearby shelters.

Related Content: Middletown PD collects nearly 750 turkeys, $1,300 in donations

The restaurant hoped to feed one thousand people on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers also dropped off plates of food for senior citizens who couldn’t wait in line at the restaurant.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s