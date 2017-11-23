Police investigate after man stabbed in Norwalk home

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Norwalk early Thursday morning.

Police say at around 1:07 a.m., officers responded to 7 Midwood Road where they found a man in the home suffering from serious stab wounds.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim and he was taken by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. His current condition and identity is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. However, investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The stabbing remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-854-3011.