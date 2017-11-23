Shoppers to hit the stores Thanksgiving night

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. Walmart hopes to tempt shoppers with online deals before Black Friday. It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WTNH)– Shoppers plan to shell out some cash after their Thanksgiving meals.

According to a Retail-Me-Not survey, people will spend an average of about $750. That’s an increase of more than $200 over the same time period last year.

A lot of stores will open up Thursday night.

J.C. Penney’s is opening at 2 p.m. Macy’s, Kohl’s, Walmart and Best Buy will be opening at 5 p.m.

And malls that are opening up Thanksgiving night are Clinton Crossings at 6 p.m. and it will stay open through 2 a.m. And Westfarms will be open at 6 p.m.

