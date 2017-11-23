Shoppers to hit the stores Thanksgiving night

(WTNH)– Shoppers plan to shell out some cash after their Thanksgiving meals.

According to a Retail-Me-Not survey, people will spend an average of about $750. That’s an increase of more than $200 over the same time period last year.

A lot of stores will open up Thursday night.

J.C. Penney’s is opening at 2 p.m. Macy’s, Kohl’s, Walmart and Best Buy will be opening at 5 p.m.

And malls that are opening up Thanksgiving night are Clinton Crossings at 6 p.m. and it will stay open through 2 a.m. And Westfarms will be open at 6 p.m.