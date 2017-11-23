Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford teen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Hartford.

According to Connecticut State Police, 13-year-old Leah Looney was reported as missing on Thursday.

Police describe Looney as a white/Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she stands approximately 5’03” and weighs around 146 pounds.

There was no clothing description available.

Officials did not say where she was last seen.

If you have any information on Looney’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.