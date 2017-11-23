South Dakota lawmaker, brother-in-law drown in Cook Islands

By Published:
SOUTH DAKOTA TEEN DRIVERS
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Craig Tieszen, R-Rapid City, talks to the South Dakota House Transportation Committee about teen driving safety in Pierre, S.D. Tieszen and his brother-in-law drowned in an apparent kayaking accident in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, where they were attending a wedding for the lawmaker's daughter, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

(AP) — A South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law drowned in an apparent kayaking accident in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, where they were attending a wedding for the lawmaker’s daughter, officials said Thursday.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office said in a statement that state Rep. Craig Tieszen, 68, a Republican from Rapid City, and his brother-in-law, Brent Moline, 61, died Wednesday

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender wrote on his Facebook page that Tieszen and Moline died in a kayak accident. Tieszen and his family had traveled to the Cook Islands for their wedding, according to Allender’s post.

The Cook Islands Police Service didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The agency wrote in a Facebook post that officials had been at the scene of a “double tragedy at sea,” saying two men had taken their kayaks over a reef and capsized. The post doesn’t name Tieszen or Moline, but describes the two victims as American citizens aged 68 and 61.

Police haven’t concluded their investigation, according to the post.

Tieszen, who served as chairman of the House Retirement Laws Committee, was in his first term representing District 34 in the House. He had previously served in the Senate from 2009 through 2016.

Tieszen spent 32 years in law enforcement before retiring as police chief of Rapid City in western South Dakota. A telephone message the AP left at Tieszen’s home wasn’t immediately returned.

“Craig Tieszen was a good man and a dedicated public servant, and his loss is very sad,” Daugaard said in the statement. “Craig Tieszen spent his life serving the public. He was a thoughtful and conscientious legislator, and a leader on criminal justice issues.”

The governor said he will order flags to fly at half-staff statewide to honor Tieszen on the day of his funeral, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s