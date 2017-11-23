Stamford family spends Thanksgiving together despite deportation order

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Miriam Martinez-Lemus and her family have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Martinez-Lemus came to the United States from Guatemala 25 years ago, but she was afraid she’d be sent back there this past Monday. They were overjoyed to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family.

“I’m so happy,” she said.

Though ICE denied her stay of deportation on Monday, Martinez-Lemus found out Wednesday she’d obtained a stay. That was a relief for her, her husband and their two daughters. One of her daughters suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and Martinez provides most of her care.

“We’re thankful that we are here today on Thanksgiving Day together as a unique family,” said Martinez-Lemus’s husband, Raphael Benavides.

The stay means Martinez-Lemus doesn’t have to live in fear. The family appreciates getting to spend Thanksgiving together more than ever.

“Especially with what’s happening with my mom, it makes me very excited that my mom’s here with our whole family,” said Allison Benavides, Martinez-Lemus’s 10-year-old daughter.

These past few weeks have been tough on the entire family, but they’ve had support from the community. Supporters held a rally outside the ICE office on Monday morning – the day Martinez was supposed to be deported. That support was another thing the family is grateful for this Thanksgiving.

“It’s really exciting to know that you have people that support you and people you don’t even know who have your back,” said Brianna Benavides, Martinez-Lemus’s 12-year-old daughter.

Thursday they enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner, which was a gift from another supporter: Stamford Mayor David Martin. They were glad they’d get to enjoy it together.

“This year I’m so happy I can stay with my family,” Martinez-Lemus said.

“The meaning of Thanksgiving 2017 is something that we will never forget,” said Raphael Benavides.

ICE officials granted the stay to allow time for Martinez’s attorney, Glenn Formica, to file a motion in her case. As a result of that motion, Martinez avoids any immediate orders for her to return to her native Guatemala while the appeal is heard.