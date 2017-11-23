Stretch Your Dollar: Tricks for saving even more on Black Friday

(WTNH)– We are hours away from stores opening, officially kicking off the holiday shopping frenzy.

We are stretching your dollar with how you can save the most money this Black Friday.

We all know this is the time to save money, but if you do a little digging or take a moment to seek out a coupon code, you can do even better!

Here’s another trick. If you have a moment now, do a little pre-shopping from home online and throw the items you’re looking at in your shopping cart but don’t check out yet. Retailers are eager for you to make a sale with them so you may find they send you a coupon to encourage you to seal the deal.

Or open a chat message with them and ask for free shipping. You may find it is easier to save more simply by playing the game.