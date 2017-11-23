Stuffing v.s. Dressing: What do you call it?

(WTNH) — A little Thanksgiving food history when it comes to the great stuffing v.s. dressing debate.

Some people call it stuffing if it has been cooked inside a turkey and dressing if it is baked in a dish.

Here in New England, we tend to refer to it as stuffing regardless of how it’s prepared. That’s not the case in the deep south though, where it is usually called dressing.

History.com says everyone used to call it stuffing.

The term dressing came about during the Victoria Era because it sounded more polite.