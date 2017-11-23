Tentative settlement in brutality lawsuit against ex-cop

Officer Matthew Worden and Falco (Photo: enfield-ct.gov).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There’s a tentative settlement in a ninth and final brutality lawsuit against a former Enfield police officer.

Federal court records filed this week revealed the preliminary deal between former officer Matthew Worden and the mother of alleged brutality victim Tyler Damato. Terms were not disclosed.

Eight other brutality lawsuits against Worden have been settled since last year.

Worden and other Enfield officers were accused of smashing Damato’s head into asphalt and shooting him with a stun gun on Christmas Day 2012.

Damato was 20 when he died the following February after a car accident. His mother blames the officers for his death, saying they aggravated a traumatic brain injury he previously suffered.

The officers denied wrongdoing.

Worden was fired in 2014, but the firing was changed to a resignation after he appealed.

