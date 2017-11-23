Thanksgiving celebrated in South Korea by U.S. soldiers

Related Coverage Hundreds enjoy free Thanksgiving dinner at New Haven restaurant

(WTNH) — Some U.S. troops are spending Thanksgiving thousands of miles from home in South Korea.

A traditional meal was served at Camp Humphreys on Thursday.

The U.S. soldiers said they were thankful for the meal.

“This Thanksgiving meal today prepared for us is absolutely amazing. They’ve really outdone themselves,” said SPC Jerred Lloyd “I do have family back out at home. I have a wife and two beautiful daughters. I miss them very much but I’m here now and I’m making the best of it while I can.”

About 28,000 U.S. troops based in South Korea are helping to defend the country against nuclear-armed North Korea.