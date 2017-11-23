Thousands flock to area malls on Thanksgiving day for big discounts

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Forget about Thanksgiving. It’s all about Mortal Kombat mystery boxes from GameStop for two West Haven buddies, Bruce Linnartz and Anthony Ortiz.

Linnartz said Thanksgiving dinner was second on his to-do list right behind shopping. Ortiz agreed, saying he wouldn’t have missed shopping on the holiday for anything.

“It’s fun and enjoyable,” said Ortiz.

They’re among many who braved a turkey hangover Thursday evening to beat the pre-Black Friday rush at Connecticut Post Mall. It’s one of several area malls opening at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day to entice customers like Angelina Gorske, of West Haven.

“It’s mostly we look out for the sales in different stores,” Gorske said.

Some stores in the mall kept their gates closed, but the shoe store Aldo’s wasn’t one of them.

“Last year we were closed,” said Aldo’s worker Joshua Pabon. “This year we’re going to be open. It’s something new for us, so we’re expecting a big boom since we lost a lot of money last year.”

To handle the extra crowds mall management brought in additional security, including off-duty Milford police officers to keep patrons safe.