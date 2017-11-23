Thousands flock to area malls on Thanksgiving day for big discounts

By Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Forget about Thanksgiving. It’s all about Mortal Kombat mystery boxes from GameStop for two West Haven buddies, Bruce Linnartz and Anthony Ortiz.

Linnartz said Thanksgiving dinner was second on his to-do list right behind shopping. Ortiz agreed, saying he wouldn’t have missed shopping on the holiday for anything.

“It’s fun and enjoyable,” said Ortiz.

Related Content: Holiday shopping gets underway in Connecticut

They’re among many who braved a turkey hangover Thursday evening to beat the pre-Black Friday rush at Connecticut Post Mall. It’s one of several area malls opening at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day to entice customers like Angelina Gorske, of West Haven.

“It’s mostly we look out for the sales in different stores,” Gorske said.

Related Content: Stretch Your Dollar: Tricks for saving even more on Black Friday

Some stores in the mall kept their gates closed, but the shoe store Aldo’s wasn’t one of them.

“Last year we were closed,” said Aldo’s worker Joshua Pabon. “This year we’re going to be open. It’s something new for us, so we’re expecting a big boom since we lost a lot of money last year.”

To handle the extra crowds mall management brought in additional security, including off-duty Milford police officers to keep patrons safe.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s