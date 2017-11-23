Thousands of names purged from FBI background check system for gun buying

By Published:
(Photo: WTNH)

(CNN) — Tens of thousands of names were removed from the national criminal background check database this year after the FBI narrowed its interpretation of who is a “fugitive from justice,” according to an administration official.

Under the narrowed definition, in place since February, gun purchases can only be denied to fugitives who have crossed state lines to avoid prosecution for a crime or to avoid giving testimony in a criminal proceeding. The change makes it possible for someone with an outstanding warrant who would have previously been prohibited from buying a firearm to obtain one, unless barred for some other reason.

Related Content: Gun sellers hoping to see Black Friday boost

According to the administration official, the decision to change the definition took place late last year under the Obama administration, after a review by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, but it was officially implemented under the Trump administration in February.

“The Justice Department is committed to working with law enforcement partners across the country to help ensure that all those who can legally be determined to be prohibited from receiving or possessing a firearm be included in federal criminal databases,” a Justice Department official told CNN.

Related Content: Sen. Murphy joins effort to tighten loopholes in background checks for gun sales

The Washington Post first reported the purge of names.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the heads of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI to undertake a comprehensive review of the national criminal background check database, as the mass shooting in Texas earlier this month exposed lapses in the system.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s