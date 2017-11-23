Tips on breaking carb cravings

(WTNH) — The holidays are a difficult time to keep the extra weight off.

News 8 has some tips to help you keep trim while still enjoying the holiday season.

Experts say you should focus on eating the right carbs like beans, whole grains and fruit which can keep us healthy and give us energy.

They say breaking carb cravings is not about getting rid of carbs entirely, but rather, scaling back.

Experts also suggest not skipping breakfast because research shows you may be more likely to have a blood sugar spike after eating a carb-rich lunch.