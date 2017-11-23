Towering Christmas tree arrives at Vatican from Poland

By Published:
Pope Francis touches a statue of Mary and Jesus as he celebrates a prayer for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

(AP) — A towering Christmas tree that survived a lightning strike in Poland has been set up in St. Peter’s Square as the Vatican gets ready for the holidays.

The tree, which was pulled into place Thursday by a crane, will be decorated and illuminated on Dec. 7 during a ceremony.

Related Content: Connecticut Christmas tree farms open for business

The spruce is 21 meters (69 feet) high and comes from northern Poland’s Mazury region, known for its many lakes.

About 60 years old, the tree lost its tip when it was hit by lighting some years ago.

Related Content: The holiday spirit is starting to fill Mystic

It was transported to Rome by truck in a 12-day journey from Poland to the heart of St. Peter’s Square, which draws huge crowds of tourists and pilgrims at Christmastime.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s