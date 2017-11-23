What’s on the menu for President Trump’s Thanksgiving dinner

Donald Trump
The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at at the Trump International Golf Club, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(ABC News) — President Trump will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this evening with “friends and family at the winter White House,” the first lady’s spokesperson said.

Here is what is on the first family’s table at Mar-a-Lago this holiday, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s press secretary.

-Turkey

-Stuffing

-Mashed potatoes and gravy

-Sweet potatoes with marshmallows

-A variety of baked goods

-Local produce and cheeses

-Red snapper

-Florida stone crab

-Dessert, including various cakes and pies

